Rumor: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Recently Met With Marvel

Marvel Studios has loads of projects in development, theatrically and for Disney+. Well, new projects mean new talent will be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, they have heard from a source that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight) “had recently been in contact” with a least one of the creative heads at Marvel Studios.

As of now, there is no further details or context of the meeting. It is possible that the meeting had nothing to do with the MCU and was just a friendly conversation before the holidays. That said, Gordon-Levitt is no stranger to being considered for the MCU, he was one of actors on the studios shortlist to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role that Chris Pratt would land months later. He was also on the shortlist to play Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

Gordon-Levitt is also known for his writing and directing background. He is best known for writing and directing Don Jon, a film which he starred alongside Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson. So it is always possible the studio could want his service behind-the-scenes. But who knows this is a wait-and-see situation.

This isn’t the first time we have heard high-profile talent has met with Marvel Studios. A year ago, reports surfaced that husband and wife acting duo John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) and Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns and Jungle Cruise) have both met with Marvel on seperate occasions. Fans of widely speculated that this could be for a Fantastic Four reboot, which was officially announced a few weeks ago during Disney’s Investor’s Day meeting.