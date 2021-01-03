‘Soul’ On Track To Unseat Incredible’s 2 as Pixar’s Second Biggest Film in China

Disney Pixar’s latest tearjerker Soul is making its mark at the box office in China. While the film is available for streaming in domestic markets, it is doing extremely well overseas where it has been released in theaters.

In its opening weekend Soul brought in $5.5 million, doubling the opening weekend of Disney Pixar’s Onward. While this total was impressive, what has happened since is even more remarkable. Due to strong word of mouth the film made $13.7 million the following weekend, a 149% jump. The current box office total for Soul in China is $25.7 million.

In China, the social and critical scores for Soul are the highest of any Disney Pixar release. Assuring a continued positive run for the film.

The current estimate for the film’s final total sits just north of $50 million. If it can manage to break Incredibles 2’s $54 million, it would become Pixar’s second highest-grossing film in China after Coco.

