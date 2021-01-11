Ben Affleck to Direct Disney’s ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’

Ben Affleck (Argo) is bringing his directing talents to Disney, as the studio is in development on a live-action adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities, based on the bestselling book series by Shannon Messenger.

According to Deadline, Affleck will direct the project and will produce through his Pearl Street banner as well as adapt the script with Kate Gritmon. Madison Ainley will board as EP.

The book is a New York Times and USA TODAY best-seller novel. There are over 2.5 million books in print and counting with Book 8.5 Unlocked (released on 11/17/21) was just named a Best Young Reader Book of 2020 by Barnes & Noble. It is also an award-winning series is a 2020 Goodreads Choice Award semi-finalist, a California Gold Medal Winner, and more.

Here is a description on Keeper of the Lost Cities:

Twelve-year-old Sophie Foster has a secret. She’s a Telepath–someone who can read minds. It’s a talent she’s never known how to explain. Everything changes the day she meets Fitz, a mysterious (and adorable) boy who appears out of nowhere, and who can also read minds like her. She discovers there’s somewhere she does belong, and that staying with her family will put her in grave danger. In the blink of an eye. Sophie is forced to leave behind everything and start a new life in a place that is vastly different from what she has ever known.

This marks the third project that Disney is collaborating with Affleck on thriller Deep Water also starring Ana de Armas and the Ridley Scott period piece The Last Duel, also set to star Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodi Comer.