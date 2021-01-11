‘X-Men’ Still Coming To The MCU; Currently Under Discussion

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been spilling new information about what’s to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the live panel for Marvel’s WandaVision, Feige answered multiple questions regarding certain properties.

READ: Kevin Feige Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Coming; Says It’ll Take Place In The MCU

ScreenRant go a hold of Feige and asked the status of the X-Men. Feige responded, “You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that’s where I started. I can’t tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally.“

He confirmed that Deadpool will officially be coming to the Universe and will begin filming in 2022; Reynolds still attached. The film will still keep it’s ‘R’ rating according to reports.

No other information was provided but it’s refreshing to hear that talks are still ongoing.

The last film in Fox’s X-Men franchise was New Mutants and it did very poorly at the box office, only grossing $46,647,412.

Take a look down below for an editorial piece i did a while back regarding how Marvel Studios could introduce the X-Men.

READ: How Marvel Studios Could Introduce The ‘X-Men’ (Editorial)

Source: ScreenRant