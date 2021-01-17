New Set Photos For ‘Spider-Man 3’ Debut

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ untitled third Spider-Man film is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Over the weekend, various outlets have obtained set photos as filming began outside of studio space.

The first set photos come from Just Jared. The images show Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. The donut shop MJ is working at is covered in Christmas decor, with the set snowing leading us to believe it will be set during Christmas.

The next batch of photos comes from a local photographer. The photos are seemingly confirming that Mysterio’s actions in the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home will be explored further, likely in the first act of the film.

Spider-Man 3 is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdok aka Daredevil, the actor has already completed his work on the project. Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church will also return as Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin and Flint Marko aka Sandman.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.