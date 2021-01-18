Details Released for Pixar’s Next Film ‘Luca’

Empire Online has teased their upcoming exclusive article regarding Pixar’s next film, Luca.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna), the film is set in Italy during the summer, details which had previously been revealed.

However, we now know a bit about the plot: It follows two characters Luca, and his best friend Alberto, who are sea creatures that appear human only on dry land. Described as a “Little Mermaid riff”, they get to experience life on land, and also befriend a human girl along the way.

Casarosa said this to Empire:

“I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches. I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up.”

For the full article and exclusive interview, be sure to check out Empire’s upcoming Greatest Cinema Moments Ever issue, which hits newsstands on January 21st. Luca will release to theaters June 18, 2021.

Source: Empire