Disney Shifts ‘The King’s Man’ Release Again and More at 20th Century Studios

Just when you thought Disney may not have to do more release date shifting, it turns out that is not the case. The studio has shifted multiple titles from 20th Century Studios to new release dates.

The King’s Man is once again on the move as the project is now slated for release on August 20. The film was previously scheduled to hit theaters on September 18, 2020, February 26, 2021, and March 11, 2021, before making today’s shift.

Disney also removed 20th Century’s Bob’s Burgers from the calendar. It had been set for April 9, 2021. 20th Century’s Ron’s Gone Wrong has moved six months to October 22, 2021, Searchlight’s The Night House is now dated for July 16, 2021, The Eyes of Tammy Faye also has found a date and will open September 24, 2021. Searchlight’s horror movie Antlers, from Scott Cooper, also has a date and is now set for October 29, 2021. Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, from Searchlight, will open December 3, 2021 in limited release.

I would expect to hear Disney delay Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, as well as Pixar’s Luca. Disney has Raya and the Last Dragon scheduled to hit theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5. I believe Disney will go that route with the Emma Stone villain origin Cruella, which hits this May.

This is the latest in a series of high-profile moves this month, with MGM and Universal pushing back No Time to Die and Sony delaying Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Uncharted and more.