The Disney Beat Podcast: Disneyland Tournament Round 3 Winners

Special ‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast Episode



We have been running the Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides on our website and social media accounts. Over the last three weeks we had over 143,000 votes from Disneyland fans in three rounds of matchups.

Today, we reveal the winners that will move on to Round Four, the Elite Eight, next week.

Splash Mountain vs Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Incredicoaster vs Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure vs Radiator Springs Racers

Matterhorn vs Grizzly River Run

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad vs Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout vs Jungle Cruise

Pirates of the Caribbean vs Monster’s Inc Mike and Sully to the Rescue

Space Mountain vs Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run

I will post all of the winners, along with the vote split, here at TheDisInsider.com on Sunday January 31st. Voting for round four begins Monday February 1st at TheDisInsider.com, Twitter handles @SeanNyberg and @TheDisInsider, and both the Instagram and Facebook pages for The DisInsider.

We will be revealing the Round 4 winners next week on The Disney Beat Podcast on Friday and at TheDisInsider.com on Sunday.

And stick with The DisInsider for Round 4 next week.