The Same Minds Behind ‘Once Upon A Time’ Are Working On Yet Another Fairy Tale Drama For ABC

Looks like fans of Once Upon A Time can rejoice…sort of.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a brand new – yet similar – series is in the works at ABC, from the same minds of the wildly popular series. Both Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the showrunners of Once Upon A Time are currently developing a new series titled Epic, which will reportedly be an anthology that aims to reinvent fairy tales for a new generation of viewers. The series series has received a pilot order.



Now, the word “anthology” implies that the series will focus on various unrelated stories, unlike Horowitz and Kitsis’ previous project; however sources tell THR that the show will only follow Disney’s own fairy tales, or at least their version of classic fairy tales anyway.



Once Upon A Time followed one woman named named Emma Swan, played by Jennifer Morrison, as she uncovered the secrets of a small town inhabited by fairy tales characters, with no recollection of their magical pasts. A critical and commercial hit, the show ran for seven seasons before ending in 2018.



Horowitz and Kitsis may have struck gold with their previous project, but they’ve really been apart of the Disney family for several years now. Prior to their work on Once Upon A Time, the duo worked on the hit series Lost and even wrote TRON: Legacy together.



Regardless of how similar it may be to their previous work, given the pair’s ability to produce promising content, Epic should be something to look forward to.

Source: THR