Disneyland Tournament: Round 3 Winners

The first three rounds of the Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides were a huge success. Over twelve days we collected over 143,000 votes, a massive number of Disney fans making their voices heard.

We are about to announce the winners of round three, but first, do not forget that voting for Round 4 (the elite eight) starts tomorrow, Monday, and lasts through Thursday.

Sean Nyberg recaps all of these races with his fabulous cohost, Myken Nunes, on The Disney Beat podcast. Just a reminder, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance was only open for two months in Disneyland prior to the pandemic shutdown, therefore we did not include it in this year's tournament. It should be back for next year's bracket.

HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE ROUND THREE MATCHUPS FOR THE ULTIMATE DISNEYLAND RESORT TOURNAMENT OF RIDES:

Elite Eight: Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, Matterhorn, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain