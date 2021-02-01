New Looks at Falcon, Bucky, Baron Zemo, and U.S. Agent For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series WandaVision continues to be the big mysterious hit all over social media. That said, we need to be reminded that two weeks after the series wraps, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiers.

We have received our first trailer for the project back in December giving us our first glimpse at fan-favorite characters Sam Wilson aka the Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier. Now, thanks to Topps Digital trading cards, we get new looks at the titular characters, as well as brand-new looks at John Walker aka U.S. Agent and Baron Zemo in his comic accurate suit and mask. Take a looks at the images below and let us know what you think.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl as Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman, all in unknown roles.

The six-episode original series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.