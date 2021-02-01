Set Photos For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Feature Thor and The Guardians

Marvel Studios’ fourth installment in the Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia. Now, thanks to Daily Mail, we get our first look at the characters returning.

Both Thor and Star-Lord are seeing in new uniforms. Comic book fans will recognize Thor’s vest from the comic run Thunder Strike.

Our first look at Nebula and Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, who we see for the first since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Hemsworth, who returns as the God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film. Matt Damon will also appear in an unknown role.

Details on the project are being kept under a tight lock-and-key. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some look at Miek and Space Sharks) and details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.