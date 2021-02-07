‘Soul’ Grosses Nearly $100 Million Overseas

Though Soul was released exclusively on Disney+ in the United States, it was released to the theatrical market in many countries internationally. Deadline has reported some box office numbers that the film has made in several overseas countries.

So far, the film has made a total of $96.2 million from international box office sales.

In China, Soul recently surpassed Incredibles 2 as the second highest grossing Pixar title ever in that market, grossing a total of $55.8 million.

In Russia, the film has grossed $11.6 million, making it the third highest grossing Pixar film ever in that market.

In Korea, it has made $10.1 million.

In the United States, Soul was the top-streamed film over the week of Christmas 2020, following its release.

Source: Deadline