Disneyland Tournament Final Four: Big Thunder Mt vs Pirates of the Caribbean

Welcome back to The Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides, where we try and figure out what ride is the undisputed fan favorite at the Disneyland Resort.

We have just opened up voting for the two Final Four Matchups.

Voting will take place Monday with Haunted Mansion vs Indiana Jones Adventure and Tuesday with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad vs Pirates of the Caribbean, with the winners being announced later this week on The Disney Beat podcast and this weekend at TheDisInsider.com.

THANK YOU FOR VOTING

Thank you for voting. The results will be announced later this week on the "The Disney Beat" Podcast.