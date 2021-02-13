‘WandaVision’ Becomes The Number One Television Series Worldwide

Six episodes in, and the internet continues to be buzzing over Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, WandaVision. Now, thanks to Forbes via Parrot Analytics, the series has become the number one television series worldwide.

Parrot Analytics is an audience attention measurement system that captures an audience behavior dataset by sifting through social media, fan ratings, and piracy data to represent audience demand. Their calculation shows that the sitcom-styled series has become the world’s most in-demand TV show across all platforms less than four weeks after its January 15 debut.

WandaVision was initially in the number 7 and 35 spots after the first two episodes but jumped to the second most in-demand series after episode three debuted, which is the episode that sent the series into a mystery filled frenzy. When last weeks fifth episode debuted, featuring the introduction of Evan Peters Quicksilver, it quickly propelled to the title of “number one series worldwide.” It has remained there as of Febuary 7, the last day data was available.

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.