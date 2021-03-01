Jessica Alexander Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

Get Even star, Jessica Alexander has joined the all-star cast of the highly-anticipated Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. According to Deadline, it is currently unknown what character Alexander is playing.

The project recently started filming in Pinewood Studios in London, under strict health and safety guidelines. The project was initially scheduled to start production almost a year ago, that was until the coronavirus pandemic caused the production to shut down the week before filming.

The film is set to star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Sea Witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, with Emily Coates and Noma Dumezweni in unconfirmed roles.

Directed by frequent Disney collaborator Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), the film will feature music from the 1989 animated classic as well as four brand-new songs. Menken has teased that those songs will consist of new ones for both King Triton (Bardem) and Scuttle (Awkwafina), we also hear Prince Eric will get his own song as well, and that another will feature a duo between both Ariel and Eric.

