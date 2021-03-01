New Characters Details For Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Revealed

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Secret Invasion may see some new characters join Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. The Illuminerdi obtained some new character breakdowns for the upcoming project. The breakdown, which we will share below, doesn’t have very much to go on or character names, but will become a very fun topic of discussion for those who want to speculate who these characters could be.

The first character will be a series regular, male, ages 50-60 years old and is expected to be the main villain. The second character is also a series regular, female, ages 40-50 years old and is expected to “share many scenes” with Jackson’s Fury. The last character is an important supporting role for a younger female actor.

The series is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet. The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared some details on the project with ComicBook.com.

Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no. It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?’

