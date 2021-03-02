Melissa McCarthy and Sam Neill Join ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Yesterday, we reported on the set photos that confirmed the return of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise. The duo are reprising their roles as Fake Loki and Fake Thor from Thor: Ragnarok. I had also speculated in the report that we could see Sam Neill return, and today my speculation has come true.

Thanks to @lovethundernews, new set photos for Thor: Love and Thunder have been revealed. The first set of images reveal the return of Sam Neill’s Fake Odin, standing alongside Damon’s Fake Loki.

Sam Niell behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder as Fake Odin



(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/h6u5wgxXdh — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

The next set of images come as a major surprise as they reveal that a Fake Hela will be involved this time around. Even more shocking is that the character will be played Melissa McCarthy.

Melissa McCarthy as Fake Hela in Thor: Love and Thunder



(via Daily Mail: https://t.co/M0s3C9ObtJ) pic.twitter.com/hLDNv7sk24 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

I can’t speak for Damon, Hemsworth, or Neill, but McCarthy’s role in this film is a small one. The actress just happened to be in Australia wrapping up shooting Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, but will next make the trek to London to join the cast of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid.

Read: New Characters Details For Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale joins the franchise as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. The Guardian cast members have already completed their filming, which hints at reduced roles. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Details on the project are being kept in Odin’s vault. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some looks at Miek in various business and battle attire and some insane looking Space Sharks) and more details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Related