Disneyland Paris Cancels April 2nd Reopening

2 hours ago Sean Nyberg

As Disneyland’s reopening in Anaheim, California, begins to pick up steam, it’s sisters park in Paris has taken a step back.

Disney announced that due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not be reopening on April 2nd, as initially planned. There was no new reopening date announced.

Here is Disney’s statement:

“Due to prevailing conditions and travel restrictions across Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on April 2 as initially planned. We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon, and we will share updates when possible. Please check back on the website for regular updates

If you have a booking with us, you will have flexibility to modify your arrival date or cancel your reservation without fees up until the last moment before your planned arrival. We truly appreciate your continued understanding and cannot wait to welcome you again.”

We will keep an eye on this story and keep everyone posted on any changes for Disneyland Paris.

