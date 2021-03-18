Judd Hirsch and Tyrel Jackson Williams Join ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

Disney+ is continuing to add talent to its upcoming Stargirl Sequel Hollywood Stargirl. Now, the film has added Judd Hirsch (Taxi) and Tyrel Jackson Willaims (Lab Rats), Deadline has learned.

The sequel has Julia Hart returning to the directors chair alongside star Grace VanderWaal. The film follows Stargirl’s (VanderWaal) journey out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility. Also set to star is Elijah Richardson plays Evan, the romantic lead opposite VanderWaal, Uma Thurma a musician by the name of Roxanne Martel, whom Stargirl encounters along her journey and becomes inspired by, and Judy Greer as Ana Stargirls mother. Hirsch will play Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s new neighbors while Williams will play Terrell, Evan’s older brother and an aspiring filmmaker.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group return as producers while Horowitz will produce for Hart & Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are executive producers. Penn will also act as the new project’s executive music producer.

Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera are currently casting the movie. The project becomes the first sequel greenlit from a Disney+ original movie. Stargirl is streaming now!

Production is expected to begin this May in Orange County, California, and will shoot through the Summer.

