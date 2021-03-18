McKenna Grace to Star in ‘Crater’ For Disney+

Rising young star Mckenna Grace (Gifted, Captain Marvel) is set to star in Crater for Disney+. 13 Reasons Why director Kyle Patrick Alvarez boarded the project earlier this year and will direct with Disney’s live-action team overseeing.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) will produce through his 21 Laps Entertainment banner along with Dan Levine. Levy is also producing a new animated Night at the Museum movie for Disney+. He is also directing 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodi Comer.

Crater is described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of “Stand By Me,” set on a moon colony. After the death of his father, a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. According to Deadline, Grace will play one of the best friends. John Griffin (The Twilight Zone) penned the script.

The film was originally going to be directed by Levy when the project was originally in development at 20th Century Fox. Once the merger with Disney finalized, Levy decided to focus on producing the project, Disney has fast-tracked the project with hopes of 2022 on Disney+.

