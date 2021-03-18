‘The Hate You Give’ Director, George Tillman Jr, To Direct ‘The Crossover’ for Disney+ Filming in June

As covid-19 restrictions continue to lift, we are seeing production on a number of Disney+ projects get scheduled. This includes a whole host of Marvel and LucasFilm projects, but it also includes new stand-alone content created under Disney’s other divisions, such as 20th Television. One of these new shows is creating a lot of excitement as a top tier Director is announced.

George Tillman, Jr., best known for his work directing and producing the 2018 smash hit The Hate You Give, will be directing a new series The Crossover at 20th Television, for Disney+. The series will begin filming this June.

The Crossover is the coming of age story of basketball prodigy twins Filthy (aka Josh) and JB who learn that – even though they have so much that binds them together – growing up is all about discovering what makes us unique. Josh and his twin brother Jordan are awesome on the court, but Josh has more Han basketball in his blood, he’s got mad beats, too, that tell his family’s story in verse, in this fast and furious middle grade novel of family and brotherhood from Kwame Alexander. Josh and Jordan must come to grips with growing up on and off the court to realize breaking the rules comes at a terrible price, as their story’s heart-stopping climax proves a game-changer for the entire family.

The Crossover is Produced by Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus, Written and Produced by Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson, and Dee Johnson.

There is no release date announced for this project.

