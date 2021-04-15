‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Wraps Production This Week

Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige appeared on The Undefeated YouTube channel, where he disclosed that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will be wrapping up production this week. “I’m here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from wrapping WandaVision to stepping right into Doctor Strange 2”.

This project was heavily kept under-wraps, as there were no set photos nor leaks of any kind. Marvel seemed to have gotten the hang of keep aspects secret, or just not having Tom Holland say anything.

Directed by Sam Raimi (the original Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Jade Bartlett (The Turning), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme, Benedict Wong as Wong, and will introduce Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Her Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into the film. Rachel McAdams who played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first film officially set to return.

The film was expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, which shut down and halted major productions, the film was moved to a November 5, 2021 release before eventually landing on March 25, 2022.

Source: The Undefeated

