‘Soul,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ All Earn MTV Movie and TV Award Nominations
The Walt Disney Company has earned themselves quite a few nominees at the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pixar’s Soul, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and Lucasfilms The Mandalorian, will vy for award wins.
Disney+ is the big winner here as all the nominations are projects currently are the streamer. Check out the nominees Below:
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great (Hulu)
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET; the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” will air the following night, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.