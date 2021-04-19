‘Soul,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ All Earn MTV Movie and TV Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company has earned themselves quite a few nominees at the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pixar’s Soul, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and Lucasfilms The Mandalorian, will vy for award wins.

Disney+ is the big winner here as all the nominations are projects currently are the streamer. Check out the nominees Below:

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult: The Great (Hulu)

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET; the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” will air the following night, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

