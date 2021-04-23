‘Captain America 4’ Is Now In the Works

Today was the finale of Disney+ and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it left fans wanting tons more.

We finally get to see Anthony Mackie in a comic accurate Cap suit, with John Walker officially becoming US Agent. That said, we were all wondering, what’s next for Sam Wilson’s Captain America?

Today, THR is reporting that a new Captain America film is in the works and may introduce Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

There are no casting or director announcements as of yet. However, our best guess is, Madame Hydra and US Agent will most likely be the main antagonists for the film. No word on Joaquin Torres or Bucky for the film.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the entire season is currently streaming on Disney+ now.

Source: THR

