Star Wars Day Celebration Announced for Disney+

May the 4th will bring new Star Wars content to the Disney streamer.

Read: Long Lost Series ‘Star Wars: Detours’ Set To Hit Disney+ Next Month

Tomorrow is May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day within the fandom, and Disney+ will release new, exclusive content for fans. The biggest is the previously announced new series The Bad Batch. This brand new animated show is a spin-off of the characters introduced in the final season of The Clone Wars. The Bad Batch refers to a group of clones that have genetic mutations, therefore separating them from the rest of the clone army. The first episode, with a running time of 70 minutes, will hit the platform tomorrow, with the rest of the series arriving on Fridays.

One of the newly announced pieces of content is a Simpsons short titled The Force Awakens From Its Nap starring Maggie Simpson. As the title implies, the short sees Maggie on a Star Wars inspired adventure in which she must hunt down her stolen pacifier.

The final pieces of content releasing on the service for Star Wars Day are titled Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs. Both of these will take the viewer on a virtual tour from the Star Wars galaxy. Biomes will take viewers to planets and locations like Hoth and Tatooine, whereas Vehicle Flythroughs will give viewers a tour of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

In addition to the content, Disney+ will also feature exclusive May the 4th artwork for the films and series by artists across the globe and will remain on the service until May 9.

Stay tuned for more May the Fourth announcements, which are likely to come today and tomorrow!

