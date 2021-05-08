‘Disenchanted’ Sets Being Built in Irish Village, Plus Open Call for Extras

The long-awaited sequel to the 2007 classic, Enchanted, is finally coming in the form of a Disney+ Original movie. With filming scheduled to begin in just a few weeks, the village of Enniskerry, Ireland, is quickly being transformed for the upcoming Disenchanted.

A slew of images and videos have surfaced online of a temporary set being built in the centre of town. In a video posted by Independent, we get a close look at the wooden structure. However, it’s not completely clear what the structure will be, though it does look like it could be a palace. The video attached below has a fun section where the locals discuss what the building could be.

The structure at its early construction stages. Source: Independent

According to Peter Norton, owner of the cafe across the street, he has heard that the set will be part of two stages of filming, one part will be before its ‘disnified‘, and the next part of filming will be after its ‘disnified’ transformation. Nolan also states that the roads will be painted purple, and 200 dancers will line the main street beside the set (see 0:40 of the video below for the full conversation). Another resident also notes that the village will shut down for two weeks to allow filming, which will also include the shops being dressed to be part of the set. Naturally, this information has come from local residents and not from anyone directly involved with the production, so take that as you will.

While residents note that entering this part of the village will be nearly impossible, they seem very excited about the filming. Enniskerry is no stranger to Hollywood as the village and surrounding areas have previously been used as a filming location for movies such as Willow, The Count of Monte Cristo (2002), P.S. I Love You, and Leap Year which coincidentally stars Amy Adams.

A close-up of the set. Source: TomDaBombMLP

Another set is currently being set up not too far from the images above, this time, however, it appears Disney is extending an already standing house with some fairytale-esque elements. According to the Greystone Guide, the house occupant has been set up in a Dublin hotel for four months while Disney uses their house.

Could this be the new home of Princess Giselle? Source: Greystone Guide.

In more exciting Disenchanted news, Disney has launched an open casting call for extras. The casting is open to anyone of all genders and ethnicities, providing that they are over the age of 18. For more information, here is a direct link to the casting call.

Disenchanted will star Amy Adams, and Patrick Dempsey have already landed in Ireland for the shoot, which Adam Shankman will direct. It will co-star, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. The film is currently set for a 2022 release, exclusively on Disney+.

