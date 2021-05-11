Casting Call for London’s ‘Mary Poppins’

Today we’ve had a whole slew of news regarding Disney’s Theatrical Productions, and the news keeps coming because the casting director of London’s upcoming revival of Mary Poppins has announced that they’re in search of a Michael Banks!

The production is the first London revival of the musical since the original closed on January 8th 2008, after a three-year run. It opened on October 23rd, 2019, before closing on March 16th 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casting director for the show, Jo Hawes, has announced via Twitter that they’re in desperate need of a nine-year-old actor under 4’8. However, auditions are this Saturday (May 15th), so if you know someone suited for the part, let them know now. More details are in the original tweet below.

URGENT CASTING Fab boys required to play Michael in Mary Poppins. Auditions this Saturday in London. Must be 9 and under 4'8. Can live anywhere in England and Wales. AV June 2021 to March 2022. Must be a very good singer. joanne.hawes2013@gmail.com — Jo Hawes CDG (@JoHawes1) May 11, 2021

This is the second recent Disney casting call from both Jo Hawes and Disney, as they need child actors for the upcoming stage adaptation of Disney’s ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’.

Source: WhatsonStage

