Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ Wraps Production

Another Marvel Studios project has wrapped production. According to Variety, the studios’ Disney+ series Ms. Marvel officially completed production in Thailand after filming the majority of the series in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Thailand, which forced their government officials to shutdown multiple venues and specified movie/television productions be put on hold, Marvel Studios

was able to obtain a waiver and continue filming as it was already observing strict anti-virus protocols. Measures included closed sets, mandatory masks and face shields on set, virus testing twice per week, rigidly-separated transport, and controlled air systems.

The workflow in Thailand was also divided into three separate bubbles so that if an infection was found in one bubble, the entire show would not have to shut down, and production could continue at the remaining two.

Based on the popular comics revolving around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, the forthcoming Disney+ series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, who is also set to appear alongside Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel sequel recently retitled to The Marvel’s. The series also stars the Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Farhan Akhtar.

The series is expected to drop later this year. You can check out a sizzle reel, which debuted at last year’s Disney Investor Day below:

