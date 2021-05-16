Adam Shankman Teases ‘Huge News’ for ‘Disenchanted’ & ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10455910h) Adam Shankman arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman", at the TCL Chinese Theatre LA Premiere of "The Irishman", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2019

Adam Shankman is hard at work getting things ready for Disenchanted, which begins filming in Ireland in just a few weeks. Sets are being built, and casting is underway as we speak. But the stress that comes with making a big-budget (and highly-anticipated) sequel hasn’t put a stop to Shankman’s excitement.

On April 15th, Shankman posted the selfie with a tease that ‘huge news’ on both Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2 will be revealed this coming week.

Anne Fletcher recently stepped in to direct Hocus Pocus 2 after Shankman had to depart due to him directing Disenchanted, which will shoot through the summer, thus colliding with the planned Summer/Autumn shoot for Hocus Pocus 2. Whether he’s still involved in Hocus Pocus 2 creatively is yet to be announced.

Whether the ‘huge news’ will be related to casting, release dates, or plot details remains to be seen, but keep your eyes on The Disinsider for updates!

Related