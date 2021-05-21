Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neill Set to Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Crossover’

Last month, we exclusively reported that director George Tillman, Jr., best known for his work directing and producing the 2018 smash hit The Hate You Give, will be directing a new series The Crossover at 20th Television, for Disney+. Now, we have our first casting for the project.

According to Deadline, Jayln Hall (All American) and Amir O’Neil (Raven’s Home) have been tapped to star in the drama pilot. Kwame Alexander, the author behind the novel the project is based on announced the casting via his Twitter account.

So, yeah we're making a TV show…and we're filming in #Nawlins…and it's on #DisneyPlus…and these are our STARS!

Introducing…the stars of #TheCrossoverOnDisneyPlus … Jalyn Hall and Amir O'Neil @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/Ann9Z2f8Dt — Kwame Alexander (@kwamealexander) May 21, 2021

The Crossover is the coming of age story of basketball prodigy twins Filthy (aka Josh) and JB who learn that – even though they have so much that binds them together – growing up is all about discovering what makes us unique. Josh and his twin brother Jordan are awesome on the court, but Josh has more Han basketball in his blood, he’s got mad beats, too, that tell his family’s story in verse, in this fast and furious middle grade novel of family and brotherhood from Kwame Alexander. Josh and Jordan must come to grips with growing up on and off the court to realize breaking the rules comes at a terrible price, as their story’s heart-stopping climax proves a game-changer for the entire family.

Hall stars as Filthy aka Josh. O’Neil stars as Jordan.

The Crossover is Produced by Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus, Written and Produced by Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson, and Dee Johnson.

There is no release date announced for this project.

