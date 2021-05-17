Oscar Nunez, Kolton Stewart, and Gabriella Baldachhino Join ‘Disenchanted’

It was announced today that Oscar Nunez (The Office), singer Kolton Stewart, and Gabriella Baldachhino (School Spirits) have joined the cast of Disenchanted, the highly-anticpated sequel to Enchanted.

Nunez and Stewart’s roles are being kept under wraps but the official Disney Studios Twitter account confirmed our scoop from last month as Baldachhino will be playing Morgan. You can check out the fun video announcement below:

The kingdom loves new visitors! Let’s bring @YNB (Yvette Nicole Brown), Jayma Mays, @kolton_stewart and @OscarNunezLA too. Plus, we are SO excited to introduce @gabbaldacchino as Morgan!



Can’t wait for you to see #Disenchanted, coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022! -Amy & Adam pic.twitter.com/27ohIsm1PT — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2021

The film, directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and produced by Barry Josephson (Enchanted, TV’s Bones), Amy Adams (Arrival, American Hustle) and Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black, Addams Family Values), is currently shooting in Ireland. Disenchanted will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Last month, we exclusively revealed the plot of the film which will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale. However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

We also revealed that the Seven Dwarfs will be appearing in the film, and will be part of a major musical number.

Disenchanted will see the return of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey (who will be making his singing debut), Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also be joining the cast.

Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered three Academy Award® nominations.

