Marvel Studios Looking For “Super Fans” For ‘Super Women of the MCU’

Earlier today, Marvel.com put out a casting call looking for “super fans” of Marvel’s strong women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project is said to a new documentary.

The original unscripted documentary will debut on Disney+ and is titled Super Women of the MCU. showcasing the strong and inspiring women who bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life both behind and in front of the camera. This upcoming series will feature the Super Heroes you know onscreen, the brilliant minds who work tirelessly offscreen, and a few incredible fans of the powerful women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you’re looking to apply, here is what you need to do.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Applications will be considered only if they are complete. Completed applications consist of the following:

Completed and fully executed participant application (“Application”). Two photos of you. Two photos or a link to a video highlighting of your memorabilia or fan art. A photocopy of your State Driver’s License or Photo ID

NOTE: You MUST BE at least 18 years of age as of May 20, 2021.

PARENTS/GUARDIANS/OTHERS CANNOT APPLY FOR THIER CHILDREN UNDER 18 FOR THIS PROJECT.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

