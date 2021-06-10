‘Monsters at Work’ Trailer Released

The first official trailer for the upcoming Monsters at Work has debuted on the Disney+ platform.

The series, which premieres on July 2, will feature the return of beloved characters like Mike and Sully as well as introducing several new members of Monsters Inc. The new characters include Cutter, Val, Fritz, Duncan, and Tylor. These characters are voiced by Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Ben Feldman, respectively.

Mindy Kaling replaced the previously announced Kelly Marie Tran for the role of Val. Returning cast members from Monsters, Inc. include John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sulley and Mike, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia, and Bob Peterson as Roz.

The series follows the events of the original film and will be released exclusively on Disney+ on July 2, 2021.

According to Disney+, the synopsis for the series is as follows:

“Tylor Tuskmon graduates top of his class from Monsters University and arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer… or not. The day he’s set to begin, he learns that they don’t want Scarers… they want Jokesters! Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. This change shatters Tylor’s plan, but he sets his sights on a new goal: becoming a Jokester.”

Source: Disney+

