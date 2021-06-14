BREAKING: Face Masks No Longer Required at Disneyland for Fully Vaccinated Guests

As expected, Disneyland has made a huge change to their operations starting Tuesday June 15th. A change that many will appreciate with temperatures soaring in the Southwest United States.

Beginning June 15th, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests indoor and outdoor at Disneyland. This is in line with California public health guidance. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear face masks, but, like most major companies, Disney will not be checking guest’s vaccination status, essentially using the ‘honor code.’

Here is the update from Disney:

