‘Luca’ Director Confirms Sacha Baron Cohen’s Role in Film

It looks like Borat himself will be lending his vocal talents to Pixar’s latest film.

Enrico Casarosa, director of Pixar’s Luca, recently confirmed in a Tweet that Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Trial of the Chicago 7) is voicing the character of Uncle Ugo in the film, which releases this Friday, June 18. The tweet in question can be found below.

I can confirm the amazing Sacha Baron Cohen is Uncle Ugo. It was a dream to work with him! https://t.co/0rStdXHUu5 — Enrico Casarosa (@sketchcrawl) June 13, 2021

Cohen joins a voice cast consisting of Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo and Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma.

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Pixar’s Luca will be available to stream for free on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18.

