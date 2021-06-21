Joel P. West to Score Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Marvel Studios has tapped composer Joel P. West to score their upcoming feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. West recently began his scoring session for the film, according to Film Music Reporter.

West reunites with director Destin Daniel Cretton, the duo worked together on Short Term 12 and most recently on Just Mercy starring Marvel alums Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenient Store) as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film also stars Tony Leung (Infernal Affairs) as Wenwu, Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen (The Undoing), newcomer Meng’er Zhang, Dallas Liu (Tekken), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), and Ronny Chieng (Wish Dragon).

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

