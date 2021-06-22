Report: What’s Going on With Avengers Campus’ E-Ticket Avengers Attraction

Avengers Campus has opened up at Disney California Adventure. The newest land at the park is home to a new Spider-Man attraction WEB Slingers, which we were lucky enough to experience last weekend. However, that is only attraction opened at the land, though, an Avengers Quinjet attraction is also in development.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for updates on the first ever Avengers-themed attraction that will have you step onboard a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond. They will team up alongside the Avengers in a battle to save our world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced. Imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put them in the middle of this action. Sadly, new information on the attraction has been kept under wraps, but thanks to a new report, we may know why.

On the latest episode of the Disney Dish Podcast, hosted by TouringPlans Len Testa and entertainment reporter Jim Hill, Hill revealed what he had heard from sources within imagineering.

Per Hill, one reason and most likely the biggest factor to the delay, is the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His passing has caused imagineering to pump the breaks and regroup as the attraction takes place in Wakanda. Imagineering wants to see how well the public will take to the world of Wakanda without Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which begins shooting next month and has a July 8, 2022 release. Walt Disney Imagineering wants to see box office numbers and audience reception before proceeding on the attraction. It should be noted Marvel Studios has two Disney+ series’ in the works that will feature Wakanda, with one starring Danai Gurira’s Okoye.

As of now, this has yet to be officially confirmed by The Walt Disney Company and is likely it won’t be. That said, Jim Hill is very credible in this space and knows a lot of inside knowledge within the walls of Disney imagineering, so this news has some credence.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Sheen, and Gurira are all set to return. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta will play an unknown villain. Additional casting is ongoing, with production set to begin in July and shoot through December in Atlanta, Georgia. Ryan Coogler will return to direct off a script he has written.

The studio has not revealed it’s plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role. So, someone will have to take up the mantle of Black Panther.

Released in 2018, the first Black Panther was a critical and financial hit grossing $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion globally overall. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it ultimately lost to Green Book). The film did take home awards for Best Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design.

