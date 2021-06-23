Disney+ Officially Releases Trailer For ‘Turner & Hooch’

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and poster for Turner & Hooch, the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Becca Tobin recurs as Brooke, Scott’s former flame; and Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.

Turner & Hooch is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer, and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

