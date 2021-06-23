Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ Gets a Season 4 Renewal

Hulu’s hit animated series Solar Opposites will be back for a fourth season.

The Disney-owned streamer gave the show an early season four renewal. The animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and developed by 20th Television Animation recently wrapped its second.

Solar Opposites was originally ordered straight to series with a two-season, 16-episode order following a multiple-outlet bidding war. The comedy earned a quick 12-episode season three renewal after launching its freshman run. At the time, Hulu, which like other streamers does not release traditional viewership data, said that Solar Opposites was its most-watched original comedy premiere to date. Season four will also consist of 12 episodes.

Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. A parallel storyline follows a society of humans shrunk by the replicant Yumyulack and imprisoned in a terrarium known as “The Wall”.

The series features the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Sagan McMahan. Guest appearances include Tiffany Haddish, Kari Wahlgren, and Rob Schrab.

This is Hulu’s key series in its growing lineup of adult animated series with Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K and Crossing Swords. The streamer also has Koala Man, from Roiland, and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey in development. Hulu is also home to a library of hit animated shows including Family Guy, American Dad, Rick and Morty, and Bob’s Burgers, and is among the platform’s most-watched programming.

