Disney Channel Sets ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ and DCOM ‘Spin’ For August

Disney has announced today that the upcoming animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding will be coming to Disney Channel on Friday, August 13. The special will air after the newest Disney Channel Original Movie Spin. You can also check out the first trailer for Spin down below.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding invites viewers to Mal and King Ben’s wedding. The original cast from the trilogy will return to voice their now-iconic characters, including Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog, and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The special will acknowledge the absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, in the storyline and Boyce’s memory also will be honored in the telecast. Boyce tragically passed away in July 2019 due to ongoing medical conditions.

Spin follows an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture and learns she has a passion for creating mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. The series stars Avantika (Diary of a Future President), Disney’s first original TV film featuring an Indian American lead.

Directed by Manjari Makijany, the groundbreaking film breaks barriers with an international ensemble that includes Bollywood star Abhay Deol as Rhea’s father, Arvind, U.K. comedian/actor Meera Syal as Rhea’s grandmother, Asha, and Aryan Simhadri as Rhea’s younger brother, Rohan.

