Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Overperforms: Surpasses $200m Worldwide, Eyes $80m Domestically

Disney’s live action Cruella is proving it has legs as it holds the number 6 position over the holiday weekend and eyes the $80 million mark domestically and surpasses $200 million worldwide. Two benchmarks that were presumed out of reach for the Emma Stone film that was released in theaters and on Disney+ (with premier access) back on May 27th.

The film is holding very strong as newer films tumble off of the charts after only a few weeks. This was Cruella’s sixth weekend on the charts and it sits at number 6, while films like Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and In The Heights, were all released more recently and occupy spots 8, 9, and 10.

As we reported earlier, Cruella scored a near perfect rating among fans, which often foretells a movie will stick around for awhile as good word of mouth can add life back into a film’s box office weeks after its initial release. We saw the same thing happen with Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon which continued to rack up healthy box office receipts months after it was initially released.

Read: Cruella Sequel in the Works at Disney

We will need to wait and see how much more Cruella can add to its totals. A run of $80 million seems very likely domestically, but this weekend’s Black Widow will end up crowding out a lot of the competition, we will have to wait to see how much the upcoming Marvel film will affect Cruella’s numbers. Stay tuned.

Related