‘The Little Mermaid’ Wraps Filming After a Nearly Year Long Production Delay

Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has finally finished filming. The project, which began filming at the beginning of the year was originally expected to kick off production in March 2020, that was until the coronavirus pandemic forced the production to shutdown.

Filming began at Pinewood Studios in London with the cast and crew following strict health and safety protocols. Filming then shifted to Sardinia last month, where we would ultimately get our first look at stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Eric. Additional filming took place throughout Europe.

The film will now move into an extensive post-production process, which I hear has already begun, with the VFX process starting months ago. The hope is to have the film ready for a blockbuster 2022 release; though, Disney has yet to officially confirm a release date as of today. Until then, we must wait for our official first look, a brief teaser, and possible poster later this year.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

