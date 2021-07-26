Goofy’s ‘How to Stay at Home’ Shorts Coming to Disney+ in August

A batch of new Goofy shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios will be hitting Disney+ next month.

Read: ‘Black Widow’ Blu-ray Release Announced and Detailed

Inspired by the “How To” Goofy shorts of the 1940s, animation legend Eric Goldberg (Aladdin, Pocahontas) is at the helm of these three new shorts: How to Wear a Mask, Learning to Cook, and Binge Watching. Goldberg pitched these to chief creative officer Jennifer Lee at the height of the stay-at-home orders last year, feeling that “Goofy gives us an opportunity to have a little fun with it”.

Other animators working on the project include Mark Henn (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), Randy Haycock (The Lion King, Hercules), and Dorothy McKim (Prep & Landing, Meet the Robinsons). Goofy voice actor Bill Farmer will voice the character and Disney voice artist Corey Burton will serve as the narrator.

In a departure from Disney’s style as of late, these shorts will feature hand-drawn animation, harkening back to the earlier days of the studio. All three shorts will be available on Disney+ starting August 11.

Check out the full exclusive report and interview over at D23.com.

Related