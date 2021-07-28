Masks Required Indoors at The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World

As cases for the COVID-19 Delta Varriant surge throughout the country the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are making changes to their health and safety protocols. Both resorts are once again requiring mask wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Friday, July 30. Children under of the age of two are exempt from this mandate.

Disneyland’s indoor mask policy is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of California’s recommendations. Walt Disney World’s update aligns with the recommendations from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials and will require cast members and guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World resort and Disneyland resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status,” according to Disney officials.

The policy was that vaccinated guests could enjoy the park free of the mask, while unvaccinated guests have to keep the mask on while indoors on attractions, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. As of now, it is unknown how long the updated policy will stay in effect.

Most recently, the company began requiring proof of a Covid vaccination or a negative Covid test prior to entry at its Paris-based theme park based on French guidelines.

