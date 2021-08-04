‘Disenchanted’ Wraps Filming in Ireland

The long-awaited sequel to Enchanted has wrapped filming!

According to an Instagram post from director Adam Shankman, Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, has just wrapped filming following a shoot in Ireland.

His caption also confirms a 2022 release, which will be exclusive to Disney+.

Earlier this year, we exclusively revealed the plot of the film which will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale. However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

We also revealed that the Seven Dwarfs will be appearing in the film, and will be part of a major musical number.

The film will feature seven new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, including a number for Idina Menzel who did not sing in the original.

Disenchanted will see the return of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey (who will be making his singing debut), Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also be joining the cast in addition to Oscar Nunez, Kolton Stewart and Gabriella Baldachhino. The film will release sometime in 2022.

