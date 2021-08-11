Disney Rumored To Have Cut All Ties With Scarlett Johansson After Suit, ‘Tower Of Terror’ Reboot Cancelled

The Infinity Saga might be over, but the ScarJo saga continues.

According to a new report from the site Giant Freaking Robot, it appears that Disney has reportedly cut ties with the Black Widow actress – or at least is in the process of doing so.

In the report, the site alleges that a trusted source close to them is done with both Johansson and any future projects that were in development. This includes that Tower of Terror reboot we reported on a few weeks back, as well as any secret return that Marvel might have been plotting for her character in the future.

Now, keep in mind this has not been officially confirmed, but it does seem totally plausible considering both the veracity of Johansson’s suit and Disney’s audacious reply. Recently we reported that industry insiders were both applauding and panning the suit. While Johansson is the first to take action, it’s also led to speculation that other actresses put in similar situations might follow her example.

