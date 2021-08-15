Across The Galaxy: Free Comic Book Day, Obi, Tiya, Kamino, and More

Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 15, 2021

First off, and ICYMI, yesterday was Free Comic Book Day, and the fine folks at The One Stop Shop in Clinton, Massachusetts — who have participated in quite a few of the 20 years of the (mostly) annual comic celebration — saved me a copy of both Star Wars free issues.

Thanks to Tim and crew, who make my sons and I feel so welcome each time we swing by to peruse the new/used video games.

And check out the two awesome previews I grabbed on Saturday!

Star Wars High Republic Adventures

Image: FreeComicBookDay.com

FreeComicBookDay.com teased:

Written by series architect Daniel José Older, this is the ideal entry into the world of the High Republic-and a can’t-miss story for fans!” This will angle more toward the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures VOL 1 TPB, though Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6 remains the start of the next story arc and should be supported within the back matter.

Star Wars Manga: The Edge of Balance

On the preorder page, Amazon.com teased:

In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight, Lily Tora-Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the Outer Rim. While balancing the arrival of incoming settlers and teaching the Padawans on their Temple outpost, Lily must also confront an attack by the insidious Drengir and, after the events of the Republic Fair, deal with the growing threat of the Nihil. But the dangers to Lily and her Padawans are much closer than she thinks…

Also teased in this comic was Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills, The Manga:

On the sales page, Amazon.com teased:

Presiding over the Kyber Temple on Jedha, the Guardians of the Whills, Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe, had hoped to maintain a peaceful balance despite the growing presence of the Empire in their Holy City. They struggle to maintain their beliefs as stormtroopers threaten to take over, when Saw Gerrera appears offering them a chance to help Jedha. How far are Baze and Chirrut willing to compromise for peace, or will Saw’s plan be too dangerous to risk?

Quick Hits

Meanwhile, here on TheDisInsider, we went “Across the Galaxy” and brought you posts featuring:

Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series is Almost Done Filming

Is director Deborah Chow almost done on set?

Tiya Sircar Thanks Fans for the Sabine Support

Sircar knows Star Wars fans are clamoring for her return.

Taika Waititi Now Focused on Star Wars

The visionary filmmaker is ready for his trip to a galaxy far, far away….

Wanna Get Away? ‘Last Call’ for Batuu!

ILMxLAB is ready for another trip to the Galaxy’s Edge.

Straight from The Mother Ship

StarWars.com was tweeting away, too. Especially when it comes to hyping the final episode of Season 1 of The Bad Batch.

And, Kristin Baver — our favorite embedded journo — dropped plenty of details about the week, as well.

#ThisWeekInStarWars, we discover more Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, #TheBadBatch returns to Kamino and much much more! pic.twitter.com/0CgEGPO9mY — Star Wars (@starwars) August 12, 2021

Star Wars Video Updates

Old friend Steele Saunders (Steele Wars) says Episode 16 was “exceptional” – we agree.

Check out his spoiler reaction below:

Steele loves Star Wars. Be sure to take a look at his continuing adventures on his channel.

And, as per usual, Alex and Mollie explain it all in their Star Wars News Roundup. Watch their channel here.

Okay, I made it just under the wire, my friends. Until next Sunday, #MTFBWY.

