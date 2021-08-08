Across The Galaxy: LEGO Star Wars, Real Lightsabers, and The Bad Batch Season 2

Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 8, 2021….

At first glance, the week seemed pretty quiet on the Star Wars front.

No major stories or photos from filming locations, no official news on live-action films or shows. Not even for Indiana Jones!

However, fans did not “lower their defenses” as an impressive array of stories flew just under the planetary shield. We collected them in this “Star Wars Notebook.”

Quick Hits

Firstly, here on TheDisInsider we went “Across the Galaxy” and brought you posts discussing:

Fallen Order
As well as updates from Giancarlo Esposito, Cavan Scott, and Indira Varma.

Game Changers

Secondly, the two biggest pieces of news coming over the Holonet were:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming back!

And the latest data dump about “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.”

Star Wars Video Updates

Meanwhile, Kristin Baver dropped all the deets from the week on “This Week! In Star Wars.”

Read more on StarWars.com.

Moreover, My friends over at Star Wars Explained have their own helpful news roundup, as well:

Check out more Star Wars Explained on YouTube.

Finally, if you guys like “Across the Galaxy” we’ll be back next Sunday! Until then, #MTFBWY.

