Across The Galaxy: LEGO Star Wars, Real Lightsabers, and The Bad Batch Season 2
Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 8, 2021….
At first glance, the week seemed pretty quiet on the Star Wars front.
No major stories or photos from filming locations, no official news on live-action films or shows. Not even for Indiana Jones!
However, fans did not “lower their defenses” as an impressive array of stories flew just under the planetary shield. We collected them in this “Star Wars Notebook.”
Quick Hits
Firstly, here on TheDisInsider we went “Across the Galaxy” and brought you posts discussing:
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Coming to Disney+ In October
Disney+ debuted the poster and announced the cast for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales.
- The Passing of Star Wars Author, Jonathan Rinzler
The Disinsider is saddened to hear about the loss of the popular author.
- Disney Imagineering Video Features “Real Lightsaber”
Imagineering “low key” dropped a sonic charge into their latest video.
- EA Continuing to Invest in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”
But will the adventures of Cal Kestis actually continue?
As well as updates from Giancarlo Esposito, Cavan Scott, and Indira Varma.
Game Changers
Secondly, the two biggest pieces of news coming over the Holonet were:
Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming back!
And the latest data dump about “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.”
Star Wars Video Updates
Meanwhile, Kristin Baver dropped all the deets from the week on “This Week! In Star Wars.”
Moreover, My friends over at Star Wars Explained have their own helpful news roundup, as well:
Finally, if you guys like “Across the Galaxy” we’ll be back next Sunday! Until then, #MTFBWY.