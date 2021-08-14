Disney Wants Free Guy 2 (And We Do, Too)

Ryan Reynolds told Twitter that the media conglomerate is interested in seeing Guy again…

You remember the song (or you don’t, ’cause you are young, but I digress):

♫♪ Images of rapture

Creep into me slowly

As you’re goin’ to my head (I like that)

And my heart beats faster

When you take me over

Time and time and time again ♫♪

And, if you were at the theater this weekend, you probably heard it – a lot.

I feel so seen right now. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Feeling Seen

“I feel so seen right now,” sayeth Ryan Reynolds.

I feel seen, too.

For years I have harbored a secret love of Mariah Carey’s “Sweet Fantasy” (#truth), and I don’t think I am spoiling anything (it was in the trailer) when I speak to it having an important role in Free Guy.

But it’s the words “Time and time and time again,” which might be the most prophetic of the (surprisingly adult, as I read them here) lyrics.

Watch the teaser:

It’s the classic story of girl meets Guy. 👩‍❤️‍👨 See #FreeGuy now playing only in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/NY5ZtSFkDS pic.twitter.com/2RS43jVm9E — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 13, 2021

Free Guy 2? Guy Redux

And, yes, I’ve buried the lede (yet again) that Disney wants their “Guy” again, too.

Firstly, Ryan Reynolds tweeted:

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Secondly, 20th Century Studios retweeted that!

Meanwhile, Deadline’s Matt Grobar was watching all of this go on and broke it down, thusly:

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that Disney wants a Free Guy sequel.

“Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony,” the actor wrote. “If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey,” we’ve failed.”

20th Century Studios seemed to confirm the news when it retweeted Reynolds’ post. Director Shawn Levy also shared it in a quote tweet, adding “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Albuquerque Boiled Turkey?

And among the reasons to go see the film, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” is not even in the top 100. Nevertheless, it’s your loss if you don’t go see the movie.

Finally, here’s hoping a whole bunch of you do, and the heartfelt wackiness ensues again.

